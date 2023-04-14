Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

