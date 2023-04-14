Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.42% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,690. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $49.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

