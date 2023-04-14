Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 318,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 255,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $46.83. 231,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,828. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

