Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,128 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.23. 30,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,356. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.12. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.