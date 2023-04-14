Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 22,454 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Motco raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. 1,318,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

