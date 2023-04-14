Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 238 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after acquiring an additional 42,341 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VGT stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $398.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.