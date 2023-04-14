Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 11,711 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 225,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 560,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. 19,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

