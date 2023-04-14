Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,564 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 737,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,242. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

