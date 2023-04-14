Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.55. The company had a trading volume of 81,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,979. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

