Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 369.2% in March

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,800. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

