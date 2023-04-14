Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,986. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.