Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($196.90) to £151 ($187.00) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($170.90) to £160 ($198.14) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($199.38) to £164 ($203.10) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.22) to £140 ($173.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15,436.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PDYPY opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $95.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.