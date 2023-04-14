Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. 3,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $139.27 and a 12-month high of $173.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of 191.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.