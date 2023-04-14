CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $14.28. CSP shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 8,937 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.21.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,507 shares of company stock worth $98,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

