Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 0.2 %
Culp stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
About Culp
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
