Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 0.2 %

Culp stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

