Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $445,125.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $445,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,075.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 551,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.