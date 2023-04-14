Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $445,125.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $445,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,075.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 551,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

