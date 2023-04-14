Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Danone has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.