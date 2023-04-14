DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.62 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $658,703.68 and approximately $8.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,912,498 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

