Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $384.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.09 and a 200-day moving average of $406.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

