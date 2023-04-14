DEI 1-Day Volume Hits $603.90 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $603.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00313645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

