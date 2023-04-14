DEI (DEI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $605.70

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $605.70 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00314378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011301 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

