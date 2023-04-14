DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 340,371 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,371 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of AbbVie worth $522,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 184,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.69 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.36.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

