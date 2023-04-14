DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $86,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day moving average is $234.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

