DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 183,834 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.11% of Cognex worth $90,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognex by 945.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

