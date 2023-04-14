DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 22,409 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.31% of Ulta Beauty worth $72,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $528.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

