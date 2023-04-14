DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,163 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cummins were worth $62,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.80 and its 200-day moving average is $239.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

