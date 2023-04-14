DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $55.66 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $55,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,896,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.