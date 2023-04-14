DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $66.58 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 392.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.11% of Voya Financial worth $66,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

