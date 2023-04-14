DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $73.67 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,084 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $73,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,651,168 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,744,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 105,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.95 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.