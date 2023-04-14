DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 26,689 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $75,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 254,029 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.25.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $306.89 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

