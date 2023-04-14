DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 98,279 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,279 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.40% of Xylem worth $79,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

