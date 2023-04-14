Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,768,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

