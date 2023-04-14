Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $183.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.72.

TT opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

