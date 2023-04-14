Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 140,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $30.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

