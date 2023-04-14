Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $420.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,948 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954,486 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $2,312,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.