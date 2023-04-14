DigiByte (DGB) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $163.74 million and $6.82 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,479.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.00315654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00073451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00530453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00434646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,157,163,361 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

