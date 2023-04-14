Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in March

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Stock Performance
Shares of DATI stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
