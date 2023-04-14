Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Up 247.1% in March

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHAC remained flat at $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129,196 shares in the last quarter.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

