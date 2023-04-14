Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Trading 3.9% Higher

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTOCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

