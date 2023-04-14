DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.11 million.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.54.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

