DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLO. UBS Group downgraded DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research cut DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DLocal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

