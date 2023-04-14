DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLO. UBS Group downgraded DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research cut DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.
NASDAQ:DLO opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
