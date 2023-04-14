DocGo (DCGO) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DocGo to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares DocGo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DocGo
|7.85%
|12.80%
|9.50%
|DocGo Competitors
|-149.97%
|-70.96%
|-25.49%
Volatility & Risk
DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares DocGo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DocGo
|$440.52 million
|$34.58 million
|26.25
|DocGo Competitors
|$1.44 billion
|-$105.77 million
|-5.66
DocGo’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DocGo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DocGo
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|DocGo Competitors
|9
|155
|303
|0
|2.63
DocGo presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 47.82%. Given DocGo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
DocGo beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
