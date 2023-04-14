Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

