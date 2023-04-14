Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.