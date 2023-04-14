DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 1,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,219,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,522,000 after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.65. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

