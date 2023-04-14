DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $236.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

