DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 4,660 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

PBA opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

