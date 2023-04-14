Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $305.00

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 301 ($3.73), with a volume of 156908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.73).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market cap of £446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,508.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 292.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.67.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,833.33%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

