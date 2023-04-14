Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

DYNDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

