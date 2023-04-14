Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $189.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

NYSE ETN opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

